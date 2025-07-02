Agentic AI Is Here — and It’s Shaping the Future of Bot Defense

AI-powered interactions are rapidly becoming a part of daily life across industries to help optimize and solve complex tasks. Consider the following scenarios:

A customer uses an AI bot, such as OpenAI’s operator or chatbot, to book a table at her favorite restaurant — an interaction most businesses would want to accept.

That very same AI bot or AI chatbot books all the tables at the restaurant in seconds, disrupting operations and leaving no availability for other diners. This interaction is meant to abuse the system, and the business must have a mechanism to reject it.

This distinction by intent applies far beyond the hospitality industry. Whether it’s concert tickets, railway reservations, retail purchases, or even vacation plans, myriad industries will need to decide what types of actions from AI-driven agents are permissible. The focus will shift to managing user interactions, whether facilitated by bots or humans, based on intent rather than origin.

In fact, this shift has already started. Akamai has observed a rapid increase in the use of AI bots in every region, with 1% of total bot traffic being generated by AI bots (Figure).