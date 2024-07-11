6 Tips for a Successful Security Vendor Consolidation

A 2022 Gartner survey reported that 75% of organizations will pursue security vendor consolidation over the next few years in an attempt to improve their security posture. So if your organization is currently working to downsize your cybersecurity vendor pool, you’re in the majority.

For some security pros, a consolidation strategy is an efficient solution for improving relationships with key suppliers, increasing cost savings, and streamlining the administrative work needed to govern multiple contracts. Other CISOs see it as a watering down of a carefully curated pool of innovative vendors, with their organizations settling for a maybe-not-even-good-enough solution just to cut costs.

The reality is that both of these outcomes are possible — but by making careful considerations, you can reap the benefits of streamlining your security operations and working with fewer vendors without creating new security risks.