Stop web attacks, secure APIs, and block bots automatically

Experience Akamai’s award-winning security — now with up to 9 months of service and expert migration, free

Built for teams who’ve outgrown legacy WAFs

See how modern enterprises are switching to security without compromises:

  • Stop zero-day stress — gain peace of mind with enterprise-proven defense with automated Rapid Rule protection
  • Simplify operations — move beyond ruleset tuning with hands-off security solutions that defend across the threatscape
  • Break constraints — deploy WAF anywhere: on-prem, multicloud, or off-CDN

  • Expand easily — get advanced, customized protections for top security concerns without adding complexity

Get more security for less budget. Switch to Akamai and receive:

Hear what our customers are saying

“Best in the industry. The UI is easy to navigate and provides options for customization as required.”

IT Security & Risk Management Associate, In Insurance

Senior Director of Platform Engineering, adidas

“Akamai doesn’t just provide security solutions — it enables businesses to thrive. With its bot mitigation solutions, we’re empowered to protect our platform while ensuring a smooth, high-performance experience for real customers.”

Engineering Manager, Zalando

“Adding intelligence from Akamai has been key to evolving our cybersecurity strategy and ensuring a great shopping experience.”

