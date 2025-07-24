CISA Recommends Segmentation & Zero Trust to Combat Interlock Ransomware

On July 22, 2025, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), along with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), issued a cybersecurity advisory that warns organizations about a new ransomware variant known as Interlock.

This human-operated ransomware is known for stealing and encrypting sensitive data, often followed by extortion demands. And like many modern ransomware campaigns, its success hinges on one key factor — lateral movement.