The team deployed Guardicore agents on the backup application and configured application ringfencing, defining down to the process-level what could communicate with the asset. It was then deployed in the breached area, blocking ransomware from propagating further using global deny rules.

To reduce additional risk from remote worker access, policies were also set for the two VDI solutions used by call center employees, further preventing unauthorized lateral movement between endpoints at the bank.

Achieving segmentation policy enforcement in only three days allowed the financial services organization to drastically reduce the ransomware incident’s impact and greatly improve remote access security moving forward.