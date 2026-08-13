The sophistication and accessibility of ransomware tools have increased. Ransomware as a Service (RaaS) and AI-powered attacks have made it easier for a broader range of threat actors to launch highly effective attacks, even without deep technical expertise.
Key takeaways:
- Ransomware is no longer just a nuisance; it’s a sophisticated and pervasive threat. With the rise of Ransomware as a Service (RaaS) and AI-powered attacks, cybercriminals can now target organizations of all sizes with unprecedented efficiency, making traditional perimeter defenses obsolete.
- Lateral movement is the linchpin of ransomware attacks. Once an attacker gains a foothold, they use lateral movement to spread malware across the network, encrypting as many systems as possible. Stopping this movement is crucial to containing the damage.
- Microsegmentation is a game-changer in ransomware defense. Akamai Guardicore Segmentation offers advanced visibility and automated policy creation, enabling organizations to quickly set up and enforce rules that prevent the spread of ransomware, even in complex hybrid environments.
- AI is a double-edged sword in the ransomware battle. While threat actors use AI to enhance their attacks, Akamai’s solutions leverage AI to detect and thwart these attacks, providing real-time alerts and high-fidelity data to stay ahead of the curve.
- Preparation and response are key to mitigating ransomware impact. By identifying and segmenting all assets, creating robust policies, and having a clear plan for detection and recovery, organizations can significantly reduce the risk and damage of ransomware attacks.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
It provides deep visibility and control over internet-exposed services. By monitoring and limiting exposure to remote access services, potentially vulnerable services, and unpatched machines, Guardicore Segmentation helps organizations identify and mitigate the first points of entry for ransomware.
Lateral movement allows ransomware to spread and maximize its impact. Once inside a network, ransomware uses lateral movement to infect multiple endpoints, encrypt data, and target backups, making it much harder to contain and recover from the attack.
It enables segmentation through application ringfencing, protocol-restricting rules, and protecting backups and critical data services. These methods help limit the spread of malware, restrict high-risk protocols, and safeguard essential data, thus breaking the kill chain and minimizing the risk of widespread damage.
It intercepts suspicious attempts at lateral movement and redirects them to dynamic honeypots. This allows security teams to monitor and analyze the attacker’s actions without risking the integrity of the network, providing high-fidelity data on malicious activities.
It offers a prebuilt, easy-to-use policy to manage the recovery process. By creating communication tiers for Isolated, Monitored, and Clean assets, this template helps maintain operational continuity and prevents (re)infection during the recovery phase.
The manual effort required to create and implement security policies is often time-consuming. Modern network environments are complex, and the process can take months, which is why automation and AI-powered solutions like Akamai Guardicore Segmentation are essential for quick and effective implementation.
It provides managed threat hunting services. By analyzing network traffic, GeoIP data, and asset connections, Akamai Hunt alerts users to anomalous behavior, helping them quickly identify and respond to potential ransomware threats.