A Coordinated Response to MadeYouReset HTTP/2 Protocol Attacks

In 2023, many server operators on the internet encountered a zero-day vulnerability called HTTP/2 Rapid Reset (CVE-2023-44487) that cybercriminals had exploited to launch massive Layer 7 distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

HTTP/2 uses the Transmission Control Protocol (TCP), which delivers information in order. While there is a delay between when the client sends data and when the server receives it, the client can rely on the server to receive everything in the order it was sent. HTTP/2 supports many simultaneous activities, carried by “streams,” which exist within the ordered stream of data provided by TCP.

Because of this ordering, HTTP/2 says that when a client or server sends something that changes the state of a stream, it can immediately consider the stream to be in the new state. Even though the other side won’t have seen the change yet, it will have seen the change before it sees anything that was sent later.

Now suppose an HTTP/2 connection is allowed to have 100 active streams. The server checks that the client doesn’t exceed this limit. But if the client has 100 active streams and closes one, it’s now at 99 and is immediately allowed to open another one. The server will see the old stream close, then the new one open — and at no point did the client exceed the limit.

Unfortunately, many server implementations begin doing work upon receipt of a request and have difficulty immediately canceling that work when the stream carrying that request is canceled. This exposes a potential weak point.

After the client makes 100 expensive requests, it can immediately cancel all 100 requests and make 100 more expensive requests. And then it can cancel those, and make 100 more expensive requests, and so on.

According to the protocol, that’s completely valid, because the client has canceled the old requests before issuing new ones. But the server is now receiving potentially infinite expensive requests and has to decide what to do with them.