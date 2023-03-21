Defeating Triple Extortion Ransomware: The Potent Combo of Ransomware and DDoS Attacks

4 steps to defend against triple extortion ransomware attacks

The adoption of a Zero Trust security model with DDoS protection, along with the four recommendations that follow, will help protect your organization’s critical assets from ransomware attacks that use triple extortion tactics. It is important for organizations to have a cybersecurity incident response plan in place to respond to a potential attack. These response plans include communication protocols and steps for restoring systems and services in the event of a DDoS attack or a data breach.

1. Use cloud-based DDoS protection to maintain availability of services

Using a cloud-based DDoS service acts as a single policy enforcement point for all your inbound traffic across your data center and hybrid cloud environments. Organizations can also opt for securing their assets behind a proxy-based service, which masks their internet-facing applications. If the application cannot be discovered, there’s no attack surface for the attackers to exploit.



Akamai Prolexic is a cloud-based DDoS service that can block DDoS attacks targeting your assets in the data center or in the cloud. Akamai Prolexic solutions are origin-agnostic and enforce a single and uniform DDoS security posture for all your internet-facing assets.

2. Adopt a Zero Trust policy to stop ransomware

The adoption of a Zero Trust, or least-privileged access, policy is a key defense against the infiltration of an organization's system for the initial ransomware attack. Having a Zero Trust policy means that no user or application will be trusted by default. Every access request is treated as hostile until it has been authenticated and authorized. Access is granted to a user or a system based on the presented identity and context. And access is limited only to the resources for which the user has authorization.

Akamai enables organizations to adopt a Zero Trust policy with strong application access control with Akamai Enterprise Application Access.

3. Implement microsegmentation policies to stop lateral movement

Preventing lateral movement is critical to limiting the damage that a cyberattack can cause. By limiting communication between segments, network microsegmentation can prevent an attacker from moving laterally across the network.



Akamai Guardicore Segmentation uses microsegmentation to isolate workloads and limit the lateral movement of attackers within a network. It also offers network visualization and analysis tools that can help organizations better understand their network and detect potential security risks.

4. Adopt a secure web gateway to stop data exfiltration

A cloud-based secure web gateway solution that has sandboxing, in-line data loss prevention, and DNS protection capabilities can proactively identify and block access to malware command and control (C2) channels and ransomware drop sites. This prevents the attackers from exfiltrating and leaking your data on the internet by using ransomware.



Akamai Secure Internet Access Enterprise is a cloud-based secure web gateway that has in-line data loss prevention and DNS inspection capabilities. Akamai Secure Internet Access improves security defense by identifying DNS-based data exfiltration and proactively blocks requests to malware C2 channels, ransomware, and phishing drop sites.