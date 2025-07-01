Commitment to Powering Europe’s Digital Sovereignty and Competitiveness
Akamai has been a trusted, reliable partner to European businesses for decades – supporting organizations across the European Union (EU) with secure, high-performing technology solutions that power their growth and innovation. Through our cybersecurity expertise, cloud computing capabilities, and globally distributed infrastructure, we help businesses stay resilient, competitive, and prepared for what’s next.
Recent geopolitical tensions have caused increased concern in the European community about the ability to rely on U.S. service providers. These concerns have, in turn, reignited the digital sovereignty debate in Europe. That’s why I want to take a moment to underscore that Akamai’s commitment remains firm, and our focus on supporting European customers continues with the same clarity and resolve.
For Europe, from Europe
Our commitment to Europe is long-standing, and our investment in the region continues to grow to meet evolving customer needs with clarity, resilience, and trust. Since 2010, our European presence has been led by Akamai Technologies International AG, a Swiss-incorporated entity managed by European nationals based in Europe.
Our European Operating Committee ensures strong local oversight of our teams, infrastructure, and commercial operations in the region. Our European commitment is further enhanced by the facts that:
- All Akamai intellectual property is licensed to our Swiss entity with territorial restrictions, rather than globally. And our European infrastructure is owned by our European entity.
- With more than 1,270 points of presence across 39 countries in Europe and a strong cohort of regional cloud and security engineers, Akamai is helping drive economic growth and innovation while delivering reliable, secure digital experiences across the region.
- We have a long history of partnering with Europe’s leading telecommunications operators and public authorities, which strengthens our ability to deliver robust, secure solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers throughout these countries.
Compliance with EU laws
Akamai complies with the law wherever it operates around the globe and remains committed to compliance with both the letter and principles that underlie EU law. This is true whether we are talking about any one of the following:
- Personal data protection under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)
- Operational resilience as required by the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA)
- Cybersecurity and reporting obligations as set forth in the NIS2 Directive and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)
Customer control of data and services
Akamai was created to offer our customers distributed services at the edge that provide performance security in the region. In addition, we offer customers greater control of data residency and security with Akamai Data Boundary.
This suite of solutions empowers customers to choose from where their applications are delivered and where data is stored, while maintaining the security and performance benefits of Akamai Cloud. These solutions include:
- Akamai Delivery Policy Manager, offering geo-specific delivery policies that enable customers to control how the traffic is served from a given geographic boundary, or geo; geos are available for the EU and for EU/Great Britain/Switzerland. This supports our customers’ ability to implement data governance policies for localization.
- Log data localization, providing local collection, processing, archiving, and delivery of logs generated from edge servers in the EU or EU/Great Britain/Switzerland.
- Security event data localization, offering EU-based storage of security event data used for cloud security analytics.
We continue to enhance our offerings with feature updates that provide customers with increasingly granular options for storing and processing data in the geographic regions of their choice.
Business continuity
We are acutely aware of the reliance and trust that our customers place in Akamai to support their online businesses without interruption. We help customers maintain business continuity with our industry-leading support services.
Our EU support hubs in Germany and Poland enable us to meet local expectations for responsiveness, compliance, and language.
Global presence, local dedication
Akamai is a global company in every sense of the word. We have teams developing products and supporting customers in more than 130 countries worldwide. In the face of geopolitical tensions, we will vigorously respond to, including through necessary legal action, any attempts to disrupt Akamai’s ability to serve our European customers in line with applicable laws and customer expectations.
Akamai remains committed to supporting Europe’s digital sovereignty agenda by ensuring that Europeans can rely on the best-in-class technologies essential to strengthening the region’s long-term competitiveness.
As the sovereignty debate evolves, we’ll continue to keep customers informed of our ongoing efforts to deliver the reliability, security, and efficiency that they trust us to provide — now and for decades to come.
Find out more
Have any questions about Akamai’s commitments? To learn more, contact your Akamai representative or visit our website.