Commitment to Powering Europe’s Digital Sovereignty and Competitiveness

Akamai has been a trusted, reliable partner to European businesses for decades – supporting organizations across the European Union (EU) with secure, high-performing technology solutions that power their growth and innovation. Through our cybersecurity expertise, cloud computing capabilities, and globally distributed infrastructure, we help businesses stay resilient, competitive, and prepared for what’s next.

Recent geopolitical tensions have caused increased concern in the European community about the ability to rely on U.S. service providers. These concerns have, in turn, reignited the digital sovereignty debate in Europe. That’s why I want to take a moment to underscore that Akamai’s commitment remains firm, and our focus on supporting European customers continues with the same clarity and resolve.