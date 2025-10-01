DNS Hijacking 101: How It Happens and What You Can Do to Prevent It

DNS stands for Domain Name System. You can think of DNS as a phone book for the internet. Essentially, it's a protocol that turns human-readable domain names (like www.akamai.com) into computer-readable IP addresses (sets of four numbers separated by periods).

The human brain can’t memorize strings of numbers quite as easily as computers can, so we created domain names for each website that correspond to the IP addresses.

Each domain and its corresponding IP address for every website is held by an authoritative nameserver somewhere in the world. The process of retrieving that information — to connect a user to their desired website — is known as DNS resolution.