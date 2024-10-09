Strengthening DOD Cybersecurity: The Journey to Zero Trust by 2027

In early 2023, the Pentagon was forced to alert more than 26,000 individuals that their personally identifiable information might have been leaked during a data breach in which a Department of Defense (DOD) service provider inadvertently exposed emails containing sensitive personal information about current, former, and prospective DOD employees.

The breach made it clear that traditional security postures — such as perimeter and operational technology security — no longer suffice in today's cloud-based environments. Modern threats have exposed vulnerabilities in once-reliable models, and organizations must find a new path forward.

To protect and future-proof DOD information systems, the DOD’s Chief Information Officer, John Sherman, started searching for a new approach.

Enter Zero Trust: a security architecture that requires continuous authentication and is proven to strengthen defenses against cyberattacks and unauthorized access.

By embracing a Zero Trust architecture, the DOD can better safeguard national security and protect American lives. Read on to learn more about Zero Trust — and discover how you can use it to defend your organization from cybercrime.