X
Akamai logo
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

Strengthening DOD Cybersecurity: The Journey to Zero Trust by 2027

Dayna Jackson

Written by

Dayna Jackson

October 09, 2024

Dayna Jackson

Written by

Dayna Jackson

Dayna Jackson is the Senior Manager of Strategic Marketing for the Public Sector at Akamai. She develops high-impact strategies and programs, through direct and channel partnerships, for the advancement of the public sector.

With the right strategic elements, you can integrate Zero Trust pillars into your existing workflow.
With the right strategic elements, you can integrate Zero Trust pillars into your existing workflow.

In early 2023, the Pentagon was forced to alert more than 26,000 individuals that their personally identifiable information might have been leaked during a data breach in which a Department of Defense (DOD) service provider inadvertently exposed emails containing sensitive personal information about current, former, and prospective DOD employees.

The breach made it clear that traditional security postures — such as perimeter and operational technology security — no longer suffice in today's cloud-based environments. Modern threats have exposed vulnerabilities in once-reliable models, and organizations must find a new path forward.

To protect and future-proof DOD information systems, the DOD’s Chief Information Officer, John Sherman, started searching for a new approach.

Enter Zero Trust: a security architecture that requires continuous authentication and is proven to strengthen defenses against cyberattacks and unauthorized access. 

By embracing a Zero Trust architecture, the DOD can better safeguard national security and protect American lives. Read on to learn more about Zero Trust — and discover how you can use it to defend your organization from cybercrime.

The DOD Zero Trust strategy

Zero Trust is a cybersecurity strategy that hinges on a simple yet powerful philosophy: never trust, always verify.

Zero Trust enablement means that organizations must continuously authenticate and authorize every user and device seeking access to critical data and applications. No one is given default access to information technology systems, and user experiences stay the same regardless of user identity or location.

This granular approach strengthens security and risk management in the face of evolving threats — but raises concerns about integration with legacy systems, policy adaptation, and maintaining operational efficiency.

In 2022, the Defense Department set a goal for all DOD components — including the Army, Air Force, and Navy — to achieve full Zero Trust implementation by the end of fiscal year 2027. The DOD CIO established the Zero Trust Portfolio Management Office to oversee the process. The DOD’s plan also includes goals for encouraging cultural adoption of Zero Trust among employees and calls for technology acceleration.

A strategic framework for compliance

The DOD Zero Trust Capability Execution Roadmap is a reference architecture that provides a strategic framework for compliance while paving the way for a more secure future. The roadmap lays out a structured and phased implementation plan that addresses the unique challenges and requirements of seven Zero Trust pillars:

  1. User
  2. Device
  3. Network and environment
  4. Application and workload
  5. Data
  6. Automation and orchestration
  7. Visibility and analytics

Overcoming challenges to modernization

Transitioning to a Zero Trust cybersecurity framework isn’t a simple process. Agencies must overcome legacy system integration and policy adaptation hurdles while maintaining operational continuity. 

Other key challenges include:

  • Diverse environments: Providing secure, frictionless access in a diverse environment that includes various user roles, devices, and access points spread across different geographical locations and operational contexts
  • Complex infrastructures: Gaining visibility and control over complex, hybrid infrastructures encompassing a mix of on-premises, cloud, and edge computing resources — each with its own security considerations and requirements
  • Limited resources: Addressing the volume and velocity of threats to network security with limited resources and tools

Key elements for Zero Trust success

With the right strategic elements, you can integrate Zero Trust pillars into your existing workflow and strengthen data security without compromising efficiency and agility.

Key elements include:

Accelerate your Zero Trust journey

The transition to Zero Trust security requires collaboration and focus. For a smooth process, find an industry partner capable of providing advanced technological support. 

Akamai has a long-standing partnership with the DISA Global Content Delivery Service (GCDS), providing secure, mission-critical capabilities with strategic tools like Akamai Cloud. Our solutions integrate seamlessly with Zero Trust principles — empowering teams to confidently adopt a Zero Trust approach.

Tailored to meet the DOD's Zero Trust requirements, these solutions include:

Establish the groundwork for a resilient defense infrastructure

Not only does Akamai’s comprehensive approach address immediate security needs, but it also lays the groundwork for a resilient, future-proof defense infrastructure.

With proven expertise in protecting critical defense systems and a commitment to compliance with the strictest security standards, Akamai is a valuable ally in your agency’s Zero Trust journey. Accelerate your Zero Trust modernization with Akamai’s advanced solutions to help achieve a more secure and resilient defense posture.

Ready to reach your Zero Trust goals? Contact us to schedule a demo and learn how Akamai can be your strategic partner in achieving Zero Trust by 2027.

Learn more
Dayna Jackson

Written by

Dayna Jackson

October 09, 2024

Dayna Jackson

Written by

Dayna Jackson

Dayna Jackson is the Senior Manager of Strategic Marketing for the Public Sector at Akamai. She develops high-impact strategies and programs, through direct and channel partnerships, for the advancement of the public sector.

Related Blog Posts

DNS hijacking can have devastating consequences — from financial losses to eroded trust between your organization and its customers.
DNS hijacking can have devastating consequences — from financial losses to eroded trust between your organization and its customers.
Security

DNS Hijacking 101: How It Happens and What You Can Do to Prevent It

October 01, 2025
DNS hijacking can route your online traffic to harmful sites. Learn how this attack works, the risks it poses, and how to safeguard your network against it.
by Sam Preston
Read more
It’s not just about staying online. It’s about building trust and delivering smooth digital interactions every time.
It’s not just about staying online. It’s about building trust and delivering smooth digital interactions every time.
Blogs

Reliable, Compliant APIs with Akamai Managed Service for API Performance

September 24, 2025
Introducing Akamai’s new product that blends proactive testing, expert analysis, and tailored optimization to help APIs stay reliable, responsive, and compliant.
by Leslie Stansbury
Read more
This recognition is based entirely on reviews and ratings from security and fraud professionals who use Akamai solutions daily.
This recognition is based entirely on reviews and ratings from security and fraud professionals who use Akamai solutions daily.
Security

Akamai Is the 2025 Customers' Choice in Online Fraud Detection

September 22, 2025
Learn why Akamai was recognized as the only 2025 Gartner Peer Insights™ Customer's Choice for Online Fraud Detection.
by Emily Lyons
Read more