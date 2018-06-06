Guardicore Labs team has uncovered a traffic manipulation and cryptocurrency mining campaign infecting a wide number of organizations in industries such as finance, education and government. This campaign, dubbed Operation Prowli, spreads malware and malicious code to servers and websites and has compromised more than 40,000 machines in multiple areas of the world. Prowli uses various attack techniques including exploits, password brute-forcing and weak configurations.

This multi-purpose operation targets a variety of platforms – CMS servers hosting popular websites, backup servers running HP Data Protector, DSL modems and IoT devices. Victim machines are monetized using a variety of methods, relying on internet trends such as digital currencies and traffic redirection. Traffic monetisation frauds are quite common and are based on redirecting website visitors from their legitimate destination to websites advertising malicious browser extensions, tech support scam services, fake services and more.

We uncover the entire Prowli operation, all the way from the unaware user visiting an infected website through the traffic monetizer to the scam operator. In this report, we focus on the attackers’ techniques, methodologies, infrastructure and goals. We will dive into the technical details and the way the money flows. A list of indicators of compromise (IOCs) related to the operation is provided at the end of the post.