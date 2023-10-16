How Akamai Protects Customers from HTTP/2 Rapid Reset DDoS Attacks

An example (with pizza!)

To understand the HTTP/2 Rapid Reset vulnerability with a simple example in layman’s language, imagine the following scenario: You could previously order only a single pizza with one phone call to your favorite pizza delivery service (read: HTTP/1.1). Therefore, if you wanted 20 pizzas for a weekend party, you would have to place 20 separate calls, one after another. But with HTTP/2, you can now order up to 20 pizzas with a single call. Theoretically, this improves the efficiency of your efforts.

However, if someone wanted to play a prank on the pizza delivery service (read: DDoS attack), they could call the service, place an order, and then immediately change their order while still on the same call. It is still a single call, but now the kitchen receiving the order is overwhelmed by simultaneously taking and canceling large pizza orders. If a whole group of pranksters (read: cybercriminals or a botnet) joined in, the whole pizza delivery service would come to a grinding halt.