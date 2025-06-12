Secure Your Enterprise with Robust DNS: A Guide to NIST SP 800-81r3

In today’s interconnected world, a secure Domain Name System (DNS) is no longer just an operational necessity; it’s a critical component of an enterprise’s overall security posture. The recently released National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication (NIST SP) 800-81r3 Secure Domain Name System (DNS) Deployment Guide provides updated guidance on how to use DNS as a foundational layer of network security.

This blog post highlights the importance of this guide and the key practical steps that enterprises should take to secure their DNS infrastructure, eliminate vulnerabilities, and reduce the risk from malware and cyberthreats.