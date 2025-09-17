As ransomware attacks continue to rise and evolve, the need for solutions that can provide visibility into compute environments and limit lateral movement grows stronger. But traditional approaches to network segmentation, like firewalls and VPNs, are not sufficient. A global survey of 1,200 security professionals confirms microsegmentation is now a vital ingredient in Zero Trust. Get our report now for insights into why:

More than 90% of organizations report using some form of segmentation, yet only around 35% have implemented microsegmentation

Enterprises associate microsegmentation maturity with lower insurance premiums, stronger audit readiness, and better ransomware outcomes

Half of non-adopters plan to implement microsegmentation within two years. Two-thirds of current adopters expect to increase their investment.

Regulatory and architectural approaches drive different maturity levels across regions