Licklibrary Chooses Akamai and Defenx to Deliver an Amazing Learning Experience for Guitarists

Licklibrary offers thousands of guitar lessons and courses from inspirational teachers. Whether they are beginners or pros wanting to learn metal or classic rock guitar techniques, the company enables players to achieve their musical goals and provides the first-ever global online community for guitarists.
Seamless online music learning
For a global leader in online guitar lessons such as Licklibrary, it is essential to provide seamless delivery of their content to keep their teachers and students happy. And they have a rich portfolio to offer. Licklibrary boasts online guitar lessons with invaluable input from guitar virtuosos like Danny Gill, Tom Quayle, Andy James, Guthrie Govan, Jamie Humphries, and many more.
The company started working with Akamai more than 10 years ago. During this time, Akamai (and more recently, Defenx) have helped to flexibly transfer data and serve content closest to users, boost performance, and easily scale during traffic surges. This has enabled Licklibrary to bring extraordinary digital experiences to their users in the most effective way.
Evolving digital requirements
As the needs of the business progressed so did the relationship with Akamai. Two years back, Akamai engaged Defenx to provide an additional transcoding solution to achieve the best performance for Licklibrary. Defenx is a division of BV Tech Group, which services the U.K. market, and they are one of the longest-standing partners of Akamai.
As Licklibrary continues to scale, they are in conversation with Akamai and Defenx about potentially adding our cloud computing services. This will help them keep the momentum of digital transformation and stretch the boundaries of what’s possible for their teachers and students.
Speaking about the current collaboration with Akamai and Defenx, Kim Waller, CEO at Licklibrary, said: “When I launched Licklibrary, streaming video was almost science fiction, but I had a clear vision that the technology of tomorrow would very quickly become the technology of today. Akamai and Defenx have enabled me to make this dream become reality with the help of their state-of-the-art solutions. They have made it possible for our instructors to deliver a hugely enjoyable and seamless guitar experience for our students. And I cannot wait to see what the future holds for our work together as we redefine the future of music education.”
About Akamai
Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with confidence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn.