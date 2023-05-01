Licklibrary Chooses Akamai and Defenx to Deliver an Amazing Learning Experience for Guitarists

As the needs of the business progressed so did the relationship with Akamai. Two years back, Akamai engaged Defenx to provide an additional transcoding solution to achieve the best performance for Licklibrary. Defenx is a division of BV Tech Group, which services the U.K. market, and they are one of the longest-standing partners of Akamai.

As Licklibrary continues to scale, they are in conversation with Akamai and Defenx about potentially adding our cloud computing services. This will help them keep the momentum of digital transformation and stretch the boundaries of what’s possible for their teachers and students.

Speaking about the current collaboration with Akamai and Defenx, Kim Waller, CEO at Licklibrary, said: “When I launched Licklibrary, streaming video was almost science fiction, but I had a clear vision that the technology of tomorrow would very quickly become the technology of today. Akamai and Defenx have enabled me to make this dream become reality with the help of their state-of-the-art solutions. They have made it possible for our instructors to deliver a hugely enjoyable and seamless guitar experience for our students. And I cannot wait to see what the future holds for our work together as we redefine the future of music education.”