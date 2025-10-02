Akamai and Apiiro Expand Partnership to Deliver Comprehensive Application Security Posture Management Platform

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced an expanded partnership with Apiiro, the leading agentic application security platform. The partnership brings together Akamai’s application security platform and Apiiro’s agentic application security posture management (ASPM) platform to help enterprises secure applications throughout the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC).

Akamai and Apiiro first partnered in 2024 to provide comprehensive visibility into APIs in source code. Since then, enterprise needs have expanded far beyond APIs alone. Our partnership has now evolved to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive API security platform, combining full API inventory and discovery, visibility across any environment, posture management, and runtime protection through Akamai API Security and App & API Protector. At the same time, organizations are also seeking to address broader challenges, such as software supply chain risk and fragmented security tools. By integrating Akamai’s API security strengths with Apiiro’s platform, enterprises can unify governance, accelerate remediation, and give development and security teams a single place to manage application risk at scale.

With this expanded agreement, Akamai and Apiiro will provide an integrated platform to deliver joint customer support, and align product roadmaps. Together, the companies offer a complete view of application risk — from API discovery and posture management, to open source components, misconfigurations, infrastructure as code, web application firewalls (WAF), and beyond.

Why ASPM matters now

Enterprises face four urgent challenges:

Faster development : AI-assisted coding and rapid releases are introducing new APIs, services, and dependencies at unprecedented speed.

: AI-assisted coding and rapid releases are introducing new APIs, services, and dependencies at unprecedented speed. Fragmented tools : SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC scanners, and API security often operate in silos, generating alerts with little context or prioritization.

: SAST, DAST, SCA, IaC scanners, and API security often operate in silos, generating alerts with little context or prioritization. Governance gaps : Security and DevOps leaders need a unified control plane for policy enforcement, SBOMs, and risk reporting across the SDLC.

: Security and DevOps leaders need a unified control plane for policy enforcement, SBOMs, and risk reporting across the SDLC. Agentic AI expansion: The rise of agentic AI is driving a surge in API volume, multiplying access management complexity and broadening the attack surface.

The Akamai and Apiiro partnership directly addresses these challenges by feeding Akamai’s security intelligence into Apiiro’s ASPM platform, enabling customers to connect runtime and code-level insights with a prioritized, business-aware vulnerability backlog.

“This partnership expands our ability to help customers manage application risk holistically,” said Patrick Sullivan, CTO of Security Strategy at Akamai. “By combining our API and other security insights with Apiiro’s ASPM, organizations get a single, prioritized view of application risk that helps them move faster, stay compliant, and reduce costs.”

“Akamai’s commitment to delivering Apiiro’s ASPM to its global customers demonstrates the power of a unified approach,” said Idan Plotnik, Co-Founder and CEO of Apiiro. “Together we’re giving enterprises the visibility, context, prioritization, and remediation workflows they need to stay ahead of threats without slowing innovation.”

Benefits to joint customers

Complete visibility : Discover APIs, services, code dependencies, and misconfigurations across code, cloud, and runtime.

: Discover APIs, services, code dependencies, and misconfigurations across code, cloud, and runtime. Context-driven risk correlation : Understand which vulnerabilities are exploitable, who owns them, and what’s impacted.

: Understand which vulnerabilities are exploitable, who owns them, and what’s impacted. Actionable prioritization: Focus remediation on the highest-value issues based on runtime exposure, data sensitivity, and business impact.

Enterprises are already seeing results. One Fortune 100 insurance provider saved more than US$3 million annually by automating developer hours, accelerating remediation, and improving visibility into critical risks across more than 2,400 applications.

With this expanded partnership, Akamai and Apiiro are uniquely positioned to help enterprises modernize their application security programs, unifying signals, cutting through noise, and protecting the business in a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

