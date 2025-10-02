Secure your network with Cloud Firewall protection
Cloud Firewall makes it simple to control network traffic to and from your Akamai Cloud resources. Customize firewall rulesets and secure the traffic based on trusted IP addresses, ports, and protocols.
Easily manage your network traffic
Features
- Robust cloud-based firewall solution available at no additional charge (see limits and considerations)
- Customizable firewall rules to allow or deny traffic
- Easy management of firewall rules using Linode API or Cloud Manager interface
- Effortlessly apply the same ruleset across multiple Akamai cloud resources
- Ability to filter traffic based on specific IP ranges at the network layer
