Cloud Firewall

Control network traffic with cloud-based firewalls for robust protection

Contact us

Secure your network with Cloud Firewall protection

Cloud Firewall makes it simple to control network traffic to and from your Akamai Cloud resources. Customize firewall rulesets and secure the traffic based on trusted IP addresses, ports, and protocols.

Easily manage your network traffic

Enhanced security

Protect cloud infrastructure with a powerful firewall that blocks unwanted traffic before it reaches servers.

highly scalable cloud

Simple management at no cost

Configure and control network access with an easy interface, saving time on security management at no extra cost.

Ease of use

Secure the network traffic of your Linodes without learning or accessing the command line.

Features

  • Robust cloud-based firewall solution available at no additional charge (see limits and considerations)
  • Customizable firewall rules to allow or deny traffic
  • Easy management of firewall rules using Linode API or Cloud Manager interface
  • Effortlessly apply the same ruleset across multiple Akamai cloud resources
  • Ability to filter traffic based on specific IP ranges at the network layer

For support or account issues, please visit our support page.