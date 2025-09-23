X
DNS Manager

Manage domains globally with high-availability DNS at no extra cost

Create account
Contact us

Manage your domain’s DNS records effortlessly

Get fast, reliable DNS query resolution using our globally distributed network. With automated zone importing, API access for seamless integration, and robust security features, managing your domain has never been easier.

Fast DNS resolution with seamless integration

Importing zones is easy

Hosting elsewhere? DNS Manager imports your zones as-is from your current provider. Just update your nameservers to ours.

Highly available records

DNS records are served globally. Failover ensures uptime, and worldwide caching speeds up DNS lookups.

Manage DNS automatically

Simplify and automate the management of zones through Akamai Cloud Manager or the API.

Features

  • Supports up to 12,000 DNS records per domain for easy configuration and management
  • Anycasts to more than 250 locations worldwide
  • Supports all common record types: A, AAAA, CNAME, TXT, MX
  • Configures as primary or secondary DNS with support for AXFR transfers, allowing integration with existing DNS management tools
  • Clones DNS records
  • Supports IPv6 records and lookups
  • Supports outgoing and incoming DNS zone transfers

Resources

Overview of DNS and DNS records

This guide introduces basic DNS concepts and the different types of DNS records.

Read guide

DNS Manager documentation

This guide covers the use of the Domains section in Cloud Manager and basic domain setup.

Read guide

Common DNS configurations

This guide explains how to use Cloud Manager to configure DNS records.

Read guide

