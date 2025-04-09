APA Group, one of Japan’s largest hotel chains, with 981 hotels and more than 130,000 rooms in Japan and abroad, is focused on digital transformation. The APA App, a mobile application for hotel guests, is particularly popular.

The APA App features contactless procedures for reservation, check-in, and checkout. The “One-Step Reservation” feature makes it easy for travelers to reserve rooms at their favorite hotels. Secondly, the “One-Second Check-in” feature allows users to instantly check in by holding the QR code from the APA App over the scanner at the front desk. Lastly, ”One-Second Check-out” enable guests to finish checkout procedure by dropping their room key into the box (EXPRESS CHECKOUT POST). This series of stress-free systems, called APA Triple-One, has been extremely well received, with approximately 80% of guests using it.

The APA Stay Here app also allows guests to make requests to the front desk, and is equipped with an AI-powered concierge chatbot, instead of asking front agents or visiting the front desk.

In the early days, the hotel industry’s apps were simply rehashed versions of web reservation sites. “Though we are a latecomer to the market, we designed our app with a strong focus on customer convenience, assuming smartphone use from the start, and it has been very well received. Guests can now handle everything through the app, from accessing services during their stay to managing reward points after checkout,” said Kiyoshi Hamamoto, Executive Officer, APA Resort Co., Ltd., and Director of IT, APA Group Co., Ltd.

In addition to enhancing guest experience, APA Hotels uses mobile apps to streamline hotel operations such as housekeeping and front desk services. Conventional operations that relied on paper, such as tracking room status, managing lost-and-found items, and bookkeeping, have been converted to apps and linked to the back-end system via an API. This shift from analog to digital has significantly increased operational efficiency.