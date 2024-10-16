Clal used to secure its websites with another company’s traffic manager, security information and event management solution, and web application firewall. But those security measures fell short when it came to the company’s vital and far-reaching API inventory.

Clal’s ecosystem powers innovations like Clal Express, a web service that allows customers to avoid out-of-pockets costs — a service the company wanted to manage and secure as APIs proliferated across the organization.

When COVID-19 hit, Clal deployed an API gateway solution to centralize the API ecosystem that they had started to build. “That’s when I realized we lacked a clear view into the more than 600 APIs exposed via our websites, and thousands across the enterprise,” explains Haim Inger, CTO for Clal.

Although the API gateway provides partial insights into the API environment, it’s not a security solution. In fact, the companies using an API gateway must secure it. “As we started looking for solutions to secure our API gateway, I saw the gap between where we were and where we wanted to be with API security,” continues Inger.