Global technology holding company Nuveto Group provides innovative customer experience (CX) solutions, allowing its customers (and its customers’ customers) to communicate freely through Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, and other platforms across multiple industries. Nuveto integrates smoothly with Five9, a prominent contact-center-as-a-service provider, complementing its offer.

With operations spanning different regions, including Brazil and Europe, the software company needed a cloud platform that was capable of dynamic expansion while simultaneously complying with data localization laws like LGPD in Brazil and GDPR in Europe. Murillo Melo, Head of Technology and Innovation at Nuveto, said the company needed to ensure seamless scaling during high-demand periods, like Black Friday.

“Scalability and security are our biggest challenges,” explained Melo. “We need the ability to scale quickly during peaks and reduce dynamically during quieter periods. At the same time, we need to ensure our infrastructure is compliant with regional data regulations.”