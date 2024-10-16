©2025 Akamai Technologies
Balancing scale with global compliance
Global technology holding company Nuveto Group provides innovative customer experience (CX) solutions, allowing its customers (and its customers’ customers) to communicate freely through Instagram, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, and other platforms across multiple industries. Nuveto integrates smoothly with Five9, a prominent contact-center-as-a-service provider, complementing its offer.
With operations spanning different regions, including Brazil and Europe, the software company needed a cloud platform that was capable of dynamic expansion while simultaneously complying with data localization laws like LGPD in Brazil and GDPR in Europe. Murillo Melo, Head of Technology and Innovation at Nuveto, said the company needed to ensure seamless scaling during high-demand periods, like Black Friday.
“Scalability and security are our biggest challenges,” explained Melo. “We need the ability to scale quickly during peaks and reduce dynamically during quieter periods. At the same time, we need to ensure our infrastructure is compliant with regional data regulations.”
Akamai’s distributed cloud infrastructure
Nuveto selected Akamai, which provides geo-redundant data centers and native cybersecurity services. Akamai’s distributed cloud architecture enabled Nuveto to provide seamless customer experiences for clients with strict data localization requirements.
“Akamai’s infrastructure enables us to access data centers in different regions, which gives us the ability to comply with regulations like LGPD and GDPR,” explained Melo. “Additionally, we rely heavily on low latency for our voice services. Akamai delivers that, no matter where our clients are located.”
A smooth transition with expert guidance
Nuveto’s migration to Akamai’s distributed cloud platform was a strategic decision that required meticulous planning. “Data center migration always requires detailed study and planning,” continued Melo. “Akamai supported us from the beginning, helping us choose the right infrastructure and guiding us through the migration process.”
The migration followed the tech company’s compliance needs, improved scalability, and resulted in significant cost savings. “After moving to Akamai, we reduced our infrastructure costs by 43% and increased processing capacity by 18%. We were able to do more with fewer resources,” summarized Melo.
An operational game changer with global reach
The flexibility of Akamai’s cloud platform allowed Nuveto to optimize operations even while scaling services globally. “We have full control over our infrastructure now,” said Melo. “Provisioning new environments used to take time, but now we can do it in seconds, which is a game changer for our business.”
Akamai’s built-in cybersecurity and storage services meant Nuveto could maintain consistent system security while servicing the diverse needs of global customers. “We distribute our products globally, so having a provider like Akamai, which is also global, makes a huge difference.”
Integrating AI capabilities and machine learning
AI-driven solutions are among the new initiatives in Nuveto’s expansion plans, and Akamai’s infrastructure will play a central role in this growth phase. “We’re planning to integrate AI and machine learning into our solutions, and Akamai’s cloud platform is perfect for that,” said Melo. “They’ve already mapped out the hardware we need, including specialized GPUs, which will support our AI workloads.”
Cloud and security solution assimilation
Integrating cloud infrastructure with security solutions was key when Nuveto evaluated cloud providers. Akamai’s flexibility and seamless integration of pre-configured services, including cybersecurity, were pivotal in the decision-making process.
“Akamai provides much more flexibility than other clouds we’ve used,” explained Melo. “The pre-configured services, which are almost native to the platform, simplified our administration, transforming how we manage our systems,” he adds. This ease of management granted operational efficiency, optimizing Nuveto’s infrastructure to meet growing global demands.
Synthesizing security and storage
The ability to leverage native services such as cybersecurity and storage, along with cost considerations, was critical to Nuveto choosing Akamai. “The possibility of integrating services that Akamai already offers, like cybersecurity and storage, was crucial for us,” said Melo. “Reducing infrastructure costs was also a decisive factor. Akamai helped us achieve greater efficiency while cutting our overall expenses,” he noted.
Akamai enables Nuveto to continue its global growth trajectory, ensuring robust security, scalability, compliance, and operational efficiency at every phase.
