MSL5 primarily addresses the challenge of providing a continuous, broadcast-quality streaming experience for 24/7 linear services, ensuring stable and consistent connectivity and a true TV-grade experience for online audiences.
Media Service Live 5 Key Capabilities
Our MSL5 solution offers purpose-built capabilities that operate in concert to provide unmatched reliability, scale, and quality to bring the TV experience to your online audience at scale.
These capabilities include:
- Low-Latency Support
- Self-Healing Network
- One-to-Many (Cross-Account) Delivery
- Dynamic Ad Insertion
- End-to-End Transport Layer Security (TLS) Support
- System status & Dashboard
- Stream & Event Creation management
- Improved User Experience
Frequently Asked Questions
MSL5 ensures broadcast-grade reliability through a self-healing network that eliminates single points of failure, dynamically routes traffic, and replicates content across multiple locations, enhancing the availability and reliability of the service 24/7.
MSL5 supports low-latency streaming protocols such as HLS, DASH, and CMAF, ensuring a 4- to 6-second end-to-end latency, which is essential for providing a broadcast-grade TV experience.
MSL5 simplifies content distribution by allowing multiple Akamai delivery accounts to access content from a single origin, reducing operational complexity and ensuring consistent and reliable reach to global audiences.
MSL5's dynamic ad insertion feature supports pre- and mid-roll full-screen ads, click-through ads, companion ads, and shoppable ads, including time shifting, to maximize ad inventory fill rates and enhance monetization.
MSL5 secures content from the point of ingestion to the end-user device by receiving content over a TLS session from the encoder and maintaining secure delivery among components in the Akamai network and out to end users.
MSL5 offers real-time monitoring through powerful dashboards and alerts, providing a global service overview, hierarchical service views, and custom notifications to keep teams informed and in control of service performance.
MSL5 improves the user experience by offering online DVR and archive functionality, enabling features like "live rewind" and automatically creating VOD assets for catch-up TV, highlights, and content time shifting, which enhances engagement and viewership.