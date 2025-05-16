Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the main benefit of using Akamai Enterprise Application Access and Secure Enterprise Browser? The main benefit is that it provides a focused, high-performance approach to address critical SSE use cases, delivering superior performance, reduced complexity, and lower total cost of ownership.

How does Akamai Enterprise Application Access provide secure access to private applications? It provides secure access by replacing broad network access with granular, identity-based permissions for enterprise applications, and dynamic policy enforcement based on user identity, device posture, and real-time risk assessment.

Why is the Akamai Secure Enterprise Browser considered browser-agnostic? It is considered browser-agnostic because it can transform any browser into an enterprise-grade secure browser for internet and SaaS access.

When would an organization benefit from using Akamai Enterprise Application Access and Secure Enterprise Browser? An organization would benefit when they need to address critical SSE use cases, such as secure application access, web security, and data protection, while minimizing user friction and reducing complexity.

Who can benefit from using Akamai Enterprise Application Access and Secure Enterprise Browser? Organizations that require robust protection for their private enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and internet access, while also needing to minimize user friction and reduce complexity, can benefit from this solution.

What type of access control does Akamai Enterprise Application Access provide for private applications? It provides private application access control, replacing broad network access with granular, identity-based permissions for enterprise applications.

How does Akamai Secure Enterprise Browser provide data protection for SaaS applications and internet access? It provides comprehensive data loss prevention with real-time content analysis, sensitive data masking, and policy enforcement across SaaS applications, web browsing, and AI LLMs.