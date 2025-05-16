The main benefit is that it provides a focused, high-performance approach to address critical SSE use cases, delivering superior performance, reduced complexity, and lower total cost of ownership.
Key Takeaways
- The combination of Akamai Enterprise Application Access and Secure Enterprise Browser provides a focused, high-performance approach to address critical SSE use cases.
- This solution delivers Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) for private enterprise applications and advanced browser security for SaaS applications and internet access.
- It provides superior performance, reduced complexity, and lower total cost of ownership.
- The solution minimizes user friction by leveraging any existing browser.
- It eliminates the need for comprehensive SSE platform licensing and extensive professional services.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
It provides secure access by replacing broad network access with granular, identity-based permissions for enterprise applications, and dynamic policy enforcement based on user identity, device posture, and real-time risk assessment.
It is considered browser-agnostic because it can transform any browser into an enterprise-grade secure browser for internet and SaaS access.
An organization would benefit when they need to address critical SSE use cases, such as secure application access, web security, and data protection, while minimizing user friction and reducing complexity.
Organizations that require robust protection for their private enterprise applications, SaaS applications, and internet access, while also needing to minimize user friction and reduce complexity, can benefit from this solution.
It provides private application access control, replacing broad network access with granular, identity-based permissions for enterprise applications.
It provides comprehensive data loss prevention with real-time content analysis, sensitive data masking, and policy enforcement across SaaS applications, web browsing, and AI LLMs.
It reduces complexity and costs by delivering core secure access and web security capabilities through a streamlined architecture, eliminating the need for comprehensive SSE platform licensing and extensive professional services.