Conversations and the Media Climate Accord at IBC2025

Since 2009, we’ve been on a journey at Akamai to not only advance our own sustainability goals but also to help bring our customers along with us. One of the best lessons I’ve learned in this work is the power of listening.

By asking for honest feedback from our customers, we’ve been able to build a sustainability program that doesn’t just showcase Akamai’s capabilities — it meets our customers where they are.

And here’s the reality: No two customer journeys are alike. Some companies come to us with well-established sustainability strategies and ambitious targets. Others are just starting to think about what sustainability might mean for them.

What we’ve discovered by listening is that, for many organizations, the very first challenge isn’t about data or reporting; it’s simply about setting goals to get started. Without that foundation, it’s hard to tap into the tools and insights that can accelerate real progress.