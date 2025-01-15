Akamai’s Tailored Approach to Net Zero

At Akamai, we believe in setting bold goals — and in achieving them in ways that drive measurable results. Although we’ve chosen to chart our own path, which works for our business, rather than to pursue the SBTi, this decision does not mean we are working in isolation.

Through our participation in the Climate Pledge, the Race to Zero, and other sustainability-focused initiatives, Akamai is part of a global coalition of businesses (some are part of the SBTi and some are not) that are dedicated to achieving net-zero emissions and embedding sustainability into the corporate agenda.

We are also deeply engaged with our customers, suppliers, and partners to drive progress across our value chain. For instance, we collaborate with data center partners and key suppliers to identify opportunities for reducing their emissions. At the same time, we provide our customers with tools like our carbon calculator and custom emissions reports, which offer insights into how Akamai’s services can help lower their carbon footprints.

By aligning with rigorous frameworks like ISO 14001 and focusing on science-based pathways, we are ensuring that our sustainability efforts remain both credible and effective. As we work toward our net-zero targets, we are committed to transparency, innovation, and continuous improvement.