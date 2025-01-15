Akamai’s Tailored Approach to Net Zero
At Akamai, sustainability is not just a corporate responsibility — it’s an integral part of how we operate, innovate, and lead. Over the years, we’ve built a sustainability program that reflects our commitment to reducing our environmental impact while enabling a resilient, efficient, and equitable internet.
One of the key questions I often receive is why Akamai has chosen not to align with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), a widely recognized framework for setting corporate emissions reduction goals. It’s a fair question, and one I’d like to address head-on. Our decision is not about reducing ambition — it’s about finding the best path forward for Akamai, our customers, and the planet.
Akamai’s bold net-zero goals
First, let’s be clear: Akamai is deeply committed to achieving net-zero emissions. By 2030, we aim to mitigate our Scope 1 and 2 emissions and minimize the key Scope 3 emissions that we can directly influence across our global network operations. By 2040, we are aiming to include all material Scope 3 emissions, aligning with our commitments to the Climate Pledge and the Race to Zero initiatives.
These targets are ambitious, science-based, and aligned with pathways like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s Representative Concentration Pathways 1.9 and 2.6 scenarios. Just recently, Akamai updated our pathway analysis to include our cloud compute business, ensuring consistency with the global goal of limiting warming to 1.5°C.
Rather than pursuing validation through SBTi, we’ve chosen a different approach — one that provides the flexibility and rigor needed to meet these goals in alignment with our unique business model.
Flexibility for innovation
As a global leader in cloud computing, cyber security, and content delivery, Akamai operates in a dynamic and fast-evolving industry. Our network is decentralized, distributed, and optimized to deliver fast, reliable, and secure services to our customers while minimizing energy use.
Although the SBTi is valuable for many companies, it operates within a standardized framework that doesn’t fully account for the nuances of our operations. For instance, the distributed nature of our infrastructure and the complexity of Scope 3 emissions across our supply chain, especially with our edge data center footprint, require a more customized approach to measurement and mitigation.
Flexibility is key because solving today’s challenges often requires the freedom to innovate beyond yesterday’s frameworks and to shift in a different direction at a moment’s notice.
The power of ISO 14001
Instead of relying on SBTi, we’ve anchored our sustainability program in the International Organization for Standardization’s internationally recognized standard for environmental management system: the ISO 14001. ISO 14001 provides a comprehensive framework for managing environmental impacts — not only carbon emissions but also energy efficiency, water use, waste reduction, and more.
The rigor of ISO 14001 is unmatched. It demands continuous improvement, third-party auditing, and corrective action plans that keep us accountable. This level of depth ensures that our environmental strategies are not just ambitious but also actionable, measurable, and resilient.
Focusing on impact, not administration
One of the challenges with SBTi is the administrative burden it places on organizations, particularly when it comes to data collection and compliance. At Akamai, we’ve decided to channel those resources directly into initiatives that make a tangible difference.
From expanding our renewable energy portfolio to enhancing our network efficiency, we’re focused on outcomes, not just approvals. Our approach ensures that every dollar we invest in sustainability drives meaningful impact by focusing on actionable outcomes.
I certainly do not want to discount the fact that the SBTi framework can be and is effective for many businesses, depending on their sector and operational dynamics. At Akamai, we have made the decision to choose a path that minimizes complexities in the validation process, allowing us to concentrate our efforts on delivering tangible results.
Collaborating for a net-zero future
At Akamai, we believe in setting bold goals — and in achieving them in ways that drive measurable results. Although we’ve chosen to chart our own path, which works for our business, rather than to pursue the SBTi, this decision does not mean we are working in isolation.
Through our participation in the Climate Pledge, the Race to Zero, and other sustainability-focused initiatives, Akamai is part of a global coalition of businesses (some are part of the SBTi and some are not) that are dedicated to achieving net-zero emissions and embedding sustainability into the corporate agenda.
We are also deeply engaged with our customers, suppliers, and partners to drive progress across our value chain. For instance, we collaborate with data center partners and key suppliers to identify opportunities for reducing their emissions. At the same time, we provide our customers with tools like our carbon calculator and custom emissions reports, which offer insights into how Akamai’s services can help lower their carbon footprints.
By aligning with rigorous frameworks like ISO 14001 and focusing on science-based pathways, we are ensuring that our sustainability efforts remain both credible and effective. As we work toward our net-zero targets, we are committed to transparency, innovation, and continuous improvement.
Making the internet a force for good
We know that our net-zero journey is bigger than Akamai. It’s about making the internet a force for good while addressing one of the greatest challenges of our time — climate change. By working together to pursue some of our greatest challenges, we can build a resilient, sustainable future for everyone.