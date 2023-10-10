The 2023 Akamai Partner Award Winners: A Spotlight on Success

We are delighted to announce 2023’s Akamai Partner Award recipients. Each of them has played a pivotal role in our ongoing success, enabling us to make life better for billions of people, billions of times a day. We are excited to grant them this well-deserved recognition and we look forward to continued collaboration.

Better together: A year of collaborative achievements

There is so much that we have already achieved together in 2023. In February, we announced Akamai Connected Cloud, a culmination of our strategy to build the ultimate cloud platform for the future. Our dedicated partners have played a pivotal role in sharing the message about Akamai Connected Cloud, highlighting its significance as a massively distributed edge and cloud platform for cloud computing, security, and content delivery.

Throughout our journey, we have collaborated consistently with our partners to champion our API solutions, which empower organizations to gain essential visibility into their API estates. In addition, our partners have been instrumental in promoting Akamai Guardicore Segmentation as the microsegmentation solution for implementing Zero Trust principles — offering simplicity, speed, and unparalleled intuitiveness.

Celebrating exceptional partnerships

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all our partner winners, recognizing their remarkable achievements in:

Delivering sales successes

Forging innovative solution partnerships

Consistently providing incomparable service levels

The 2023 Akamai Partner Award winners

Business Partner of the Year Award

The Business Partner of the Year Award honors the partners that contribute to our joint business success and sustained revenue growth. Award winners include:

Plusserver (Austria, Germany, and Switzerland)

Atcom (Africa, Europe East, and Middle East)

Schuberg Philis (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Scandinavia, and the United Kingdom)

Fidogroup/Defenx (France, Italy, Portugal, and Spain)

Growth Partner of the Year Award

Our Growth Partner of the Year Award acknowledges the partner’s dedication to nurture and expand our customer base across key industries. The recipients are:

GlobalDots Germany (Austria, Germany, and Switzerland)

Atcom (Africa, Europe East, and Middle East)

Bytes (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Scandinavia, and the United Kingdom)

Criticalcase (France, Italy, Portugal, and Spain)

New Partner of the Year Award

The New Partner of the Year Award recognizes the partner’s outstanding integration of our portfolio, leading to new business success. Winners include:

T&A SYSTEME (Austria, Germany, and Switzerland)

Spider Solution (Africa, Europe East, and Middle East)

Softcat (Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Scandinavia, and the United Kingdom)

Ingecom Spain (France, Italy, Portugal, and Spain)

EMEA Carrier of the Year Award

The EMEA Carrier of the Year Award honors the carrier partner that is driving accelerated new business acquisitions. The winner of this award is:

EMEA Laulima Award

Laulima is the Hawaiian word for many hands working together, or teamwork. The EMEA Laulima Award commends the partner that has shown commitment, dedication, and investment in building a truly global partnership with Akamai. The award winner is:

The benefits of strong partnerships

There are many benefits to joining the Akamai Partner Program. From pricing discounts to co-marketing opportunities, partnering with Akamai can help with:

Growth — Generate new sales opportunities and revenue streams through services to offer your customers

Predictable pricing — Receive discounts of up to 40%, as well as new- customer rebates.

Trust — Feel confident in Akamai’s comprehensive delivery, security, and cloud computing solutions

Our Akamai Partner Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of our valued partners and the collaborations we have with them. We honor those that have consistently demonstrated excellence in various facets of our partnerships, from driving growth to fostering global relationships built on dedication and teamwork. Congratulations to each of our deserving award recipients.

Learn more

To find out more about the Akamai Partner Program, visit our website.