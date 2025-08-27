BadSuccessor Is Dead, Long Live BadSuccessor(?)

Akamai researchers analyzed Microsoft’s patch for the vulnerability known as BadSuccessor (CVE-2025-53779) to assess its effectiveness.

We concluded that while the patch was effective in mitigating a significant part of the risk associated with BadSuccessor, the technique lives on and remains relevant in certain scenarios.

In this blog post, we detail two techniques that rely on the same principles of BadSuccessor and can enable attackers to dump credentials and compromise user accounts.

At DEF CON 2025, we presented the story of BadSuccessor — an Active Directory (AD) vulnerability that abuses Windows Server 2025’s new account type: delegated Managed Service Account (dMSA). The vulnerability lets a low-privileged user climb straight to Domain Admin.

Less than a week later, Microsoft assigned the identifier CVE-2025-53779 to the vulnerability and shipped a patch. The direct escalation path is closed.

In this blog post, we will analyze the patch, explain what changed, what didn’t, and show that while BadSuccessor no longer provides instant escalation, its underlying mechanics still matter.

If you missed the origin story, read our previous BadSuccessor blog post.