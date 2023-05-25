The Dark Frost Enigma: An Unexpectedly Prevalent Botnet Author Profile

Botnets serve myriad purposes and motivations. In the criminal world, botnet operators may choose to use their botnets for anything from cryptomining to spam distribution. With the rise of the botnets-for-hire, the level of effort required to launch a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack has decreased significantly. Now, anyone can choose to conduct an attack for whatever reason — as long as they can pay — with applications ranging from the mundane to the intricate.

In recent years, the bar of entry for those looking to build their own botnet, rather than simply renting access to one, has also lowered significantly, and this poses a significant threat to unprotected victims. Although orchestrating hundreds of devices to execute tasks without their owners' consent might seem challenging, the ease of engaging in this crime can be deceptively simple.

Although we tend to think of botnet operators as sophisticated and organized criminals, the availability of source code from previously successful malware strains and increasingly effective AI code generation allows those with minimal knowledge to produce their very own malware. These “no-frills” botnets continue to be successful, despite their lack of sophistication, which only adds to the problem.