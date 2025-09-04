Virtualized (In)Security: How Attackers Can Weaponize VBS Enclaves

It’s important to understand the concept of Virtual Trust Levels (VTLs) underlying VBS enclaves. Each trust level provides entities running under it with different access permissions to physical memory. Lower VTLs cannot access the memory of higher ones.

Windows currently uses two main trust levels: VTL0, used to run traditional OS components, including the normal kernel and normal user execution modes; and VTL1, which is more privileged than VTL0, creating two new execution modes: secure kernel mode and isolated user mode.

Secure kernel mode is used to run the secure kernel that runs in VTL1 and is, therefore, more privileged than the normal kernel. The secure kernel can enforce policies on the normal kernel and restrict its access to sensitive memory regions. Since the secure kernel is very narrow and does not support third-party drivers, it presents a significantly reduced attack surface.

is used to run the secure kernel that runs in VTL1 and is, therefore, more privileged than the normal kernel. The secure kernel can enforce policies on the normal kernel and restrict its access to sensitive memory regions. Since the secure kernel is very narrow and does not support third-party drivers, it presents a significantly reduced attack surface. Isolated user mode is used to execute Secure Processes, a special type of user mode process that uses the memory isolation capabilities of VTL1. The memory inside isolated user mode cannot be accessed by any VTL0 code, including the normal kernel.

Together, VTL0 and VTL 1 creates four execution modes:

Ring0 VTL0 — Normal kernel mode

Ring0 VTL1 — Secure kernel mode

Ring3 VTL0 — Normal user mode

Ring3 VTL1 — Isolated user mode

VBS enclaves create a section of a user mode process that resides in isolated user mode, into which we can load DLLs called “enclave modules.” These become a “trusted execution environment” with data and code that are inaccessible to anything running in VTL0. This facilitates isolating sensitive operations from attackers who are able to compromise the system.

Because access to VTL1 is restricted, loading a DLL into an enclave requires it to be properly signed using a special Microsoft-issued certificate. Any attempt to load a module without such a signature will fail. Although only trusted third parties can sign enclave modules, there are no restrictions on who can load these modules — as long as they are signed, any process can load arbitrary modules into an enclave.