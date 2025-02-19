How to Recognize AI Attacks and Strategies for Securing Your AI Applications

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing industries — enhancing customer interactions, streamlining workflows, and automating data analysis. But as businesses adopt Large Language Models (LLMs), they face a new wave of threats that traditional cybersecurity measures can’t handle​.

Unlike traditional systems, LLMs are non-deterministic and process natural language dynamically, making them vulnerable to novel attack techniques — including prompt injections, data poisoning, and jailbreak attempts​. These threats can lead to data breaches, reputational damage, and compliance violations​.

To combat these threats, businesses need real-time validation solutions that detect malicious prompts, harmful model responses, and unauthorized data leaks​. As AI transforms a business's operations, understanding and defending against these threats isn’t optional; it’s essential.