Akamai Named an Overall Leader in Fraud Reduction Intelligence Platforms

Akamai recognized as an Overall Leader

That’s why Akamai is so excited to be an Overall Leader in this space and receive such recognition for our suite of solutions — Akamai Account Protector, Akamai Bot Manager, and Akamai Page Integrity Manager (now Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance). We’re honored to work alongside our customers to constantly innovate to prevent account abuse and protect against financial loss, data theft, and consumer mistrust.

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass report states that “Organizations looking for robust bot and [account takeover] protection, especially existing customers of Akamai’s other services, should consider Akamai’s suite of fraud reduction solutions.”

Stop account takeover with Account Protector

Although our bot detections were solving our customers’ problem with adversarial bots, after the bots were eliminated, humans were still launching account abuse attacks.

For that reason, we designed Account Protector to solve the business challenges of account abuse by bots and humans. Our customers can trust that the account owner who is logging in is, in fact, the real owner and not an imposter.

With Account Protector, you can: