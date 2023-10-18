X
Akamai logo
+1-8774252624
+1-8774252624
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Login
Control Center
Access the Akamai platform
Cloud Manager
Manage your cloud resources

Akamai Named an Overall Leader in Fraud Reduction Intelligence Platforms

Christine Ferrusi Ross

Written by

Christine Ferrusi Ross

October 18, 2023

Christine Ferrusi Ross

Written by

Christine Ferrusi Ross

Christine Ferrusi Ross is a Product Marketing Director at Akamai, where she leads go-to-market messaging for the Application Security portfolio. Prior to Akamai, she worked with blockchain and security startups on product/market fit and positioning. She also spent many years as an industry analyst helping organizations buy and manage emerging technologies and services.

 

We’re honored to work alongside our customers to constantly innovate to prevent account abuse and protect against financial loss, data theft, and consumer mistrust.

In April 2023, KuppingerCole published an in-depth report on the Fraud Reduction Intelligence Platform (FRIP) market. Lead analyst John Tolbert provided deep perspective on:

  • The continuing innovation of both fraudsters and those of us trying to stop them 
  • The expansion of provider capabilities, including more focus on identity proofing and bot management 
  • Several other important trends in FRIPs 

Established fraudsters continue to innovate

One fascinating highlight is that the FRIP market is simultaneously mature and evolving quickly to keep up with attacker innovation. We don’t normally think of mature markets as being innovative or as having a lot of change or movement. But as the report notes, fraudsters are constantly trying new attack techniques and evasion methods. 

We believe this means that you can never be satisfied with your past successes when defending against fraud attacks like account takeover and account opening abuse. Often, once you think you’re completely safe, something happens to make you realize you may not be as protected as you thought.

Akamai recognized as an Overall Leader

That’s why Akamai is so excited to be an Overall Leader in this space and receive such recognition for our suite of solutions — Akamai Account Protector, Akamai Bot Manager, and Akamai Page Integrity Manager (now Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance). We’re honored to work alongside our customers to constantly innovate to prevent account abuse and protect against financial loss, data theft, and consumer mistrust.

The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass report states that “Organizations looking for robust bot and [account takeover] protection, especially existing customers of Akamai’s other services, should consider Akamai’s suite of fraud reduction solutions.”

Stop account takeover with Account Protector 

Although our bot detections were solving our customers’ problem with adversarial bots, after the bots were eliminated, humans were still launching account abuse attacks.

For that reason, we designed Account Protector to solve the business challenges of account abuse by bots and humans. Our customers can trust that the account owner who is logging in is, in fact, the real owner and not an imposter.

With Account Protector, you can:

  • Enhance trust
  • Develop protections tailored to your business
  • Get deep insight and visibility  
  • Reduce remediation fallout  
  • Make better data-driven security and identity decisions 

Learn more

Get a complimentary copy of the report, and give us a call if you want to talk more about how to protect your organization from account abuse. We can tell you how Account Protector can help your real customers interact with you seamlessly — while keeping fraudsters out.

Contact us
Christine Ferrusi Ross

Written by

Christine Ferrusi Ross

October 18, 2023

Christine Ferrusi Ross

Written by

Christine Ferrusi Ross

Christine Ferrusi Ross is a Product Marketing Director at Akamai, where she leads go-to-market messaging for the Application Security portfolio. Prior to Akamai, she worked with blockchain and security startups on product/market fit and positioning. She also spent many years as an industry analyst helping organizations buy and manage emerging technologies and services.

 

Related Blog Posts

ICAM isn’t just about stopping what’s bad, it’s also about enabling what’s good.
ICAM isn’t just about stopping what’s bad, it’s also about enabling what’s good.
Security

Identity-Centric Security: ICAM as a Mission Advantage

October 03, 2025
Learn how to transform ICAM from compliance to mission advantage with Akamai to boost resilience, trust, and Zero Trust security in government.
by Jacob Abrams and Jim Black
Read more
DNS hijacking can have devastating consequences — from financial losses to eroded trust between your organization and its customers.
DNS hijacking can have devastating consequences — from financial losses to eroded trust between your organization and its customers.
Security

DNS Hijacking 101: How It Happens and What You Can Do to Prevent It

October 01, 2025
DNS hijacking can route your online traffic to harmful sites. Learn how this attack works, the risks it poses, and how to safeguard your network against it.
by Sam Preston
Read more
It’s not just about staying online. It’s about building trust and delivering smooth digital interactions every time.
It’s not just about staying online. It’s about building trust and delivering smooth digital interactions every time.
Blogs

Reliable, Compliant APIs with Akamai Managed Service for API Performance

September 24, 2025
Introducing Akamai’s new product that blends proactive testing, expert analysis, and tailored optimization to help APIs stay reliable, responsive, and compliant.
by Leslie Stansbury
Read more