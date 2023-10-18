Akamai Named an Overall Leader in Fraud Reduction Intelligence Platforms
In April 2023, KuppingerCole published an in-depth report on the Fraud Reduction Intelligence Platform (FRIP) market. Lead analyst John Tolbert provided deep perspective on:
- The continuing innovation of both fraudsters and those of us trying to stop them
- The expansion of provider capabilities, including more focus on identity proofing and bot management
- Several other important trends in FRIPs
Established fraudsters continue to innovate
One fascinating highlight is that the FRIP market is simultaneously mature and evolving quickly to keep up with attacker innovation. We don’t normally think of mature markets as being innovative or as having a lot of change or movement. But as the report notes, fraudsters are constantly trying new attack techniques and evasion methods.
We believe this means that you can never be satisfied with your past successes when defending against fraud attacks like account takeover and account opening abuse. Often, once you think you’re completely safe, something happens to make you realize you may not be as protected as you thought.
Akamai recognized as an Overall Leader
That’s why Akamai is so excited to be an Overall Leader in this space and receive such recognition for our suite of solutions — Akamai Account Protector, Akamai Bot Manager, and Akamai Page Integrity Manager (now Akamai Client-Side Protection & Compliance). We’re honored to work alongside our customers to constantly innovate to prevent account abuse and protect against financial loss, data theft, and consumer mistrust.
The KuppingerCole Leadership Compass report states that “Organizations looking for robust bot and [account takeover] protection, especially existing customers of Akamai’s other services, should consider Akamai’s suite of fraud reduction solutions.”
Stop account takeover with Account Protector
Although our bot detections were solving our customers’ problem with adversarial bots, after the bots were eliminated, humans were still launching account abuse attacks.
For that reason, we designed Account Protector to solve the business challenges of account abuse by bots and humans. Our customers can trust that the account owner who is logging in is, in fact, the real owner and not an imposter.
With Account Protector, you can:
- Enhance trust
- Develop protections tailored to your business
- Get deep insight and visibility
- Reduce remediation fallout
- Make better data-driven security and identity decisions
