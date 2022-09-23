Akamai acquires LayerX, delivering end-to-end security and real-time AI usage control to any browser. Get details
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Akamai Account Protector

Is that your legitimate customer or an imposter? Find out how Account Protector helps your real customers interact with you seamlessly while keeping fraudsters out.