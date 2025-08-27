Protect Critical Infrastructure: Cybersecurity Strategies for Governments

Critical infrastructure is a prime target for nation-state threat actors, hacktivists, and cybercriminals. But what is “critical infrastructure” exactly?

From the perspective of state and local governments, critical infrastructure encompasses the assets, systems, and networks, both physical and virtual, that are deemed essential for the functioning of a community, state, or the nation as a whole. These are the foundational elements that support daily life, the economy, public health and safety, and national security.

From a more general perspective, critical infrastructure refers to the essential services and systems that, if rendered unavailable, would have a debilitating impact on the constituents who depend on these services. The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has defined 16 critical infrastructure sectors, including emergency services, energy, financial services, wastewater systems, healthcare, information technology (IT), and others.