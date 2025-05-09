Gain Deeper Visibility into Risks to Meet Security Compliance Demands

We hear from cybersecurity leaders that their teams lack capabilities for monitoring network traffic effectively, and, therefore, can’t see risk factors such as which assets are communicating with one another. This is critical for regulations such as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS v4.0) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Both of these mandates require separating in-scope data from other systems in an IT environment, and reporting on your efforts. Network visibility is also key for information security management systems (ISMS) standards such as the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) IEC 27001, which requires segregating data and data processing facilities to avoid lateral movement in the event an attacker breaks into the network.

Organizations often have baseline layers in place for visibility; for example, traditional network firewalls can offer some insights. But these layers haven’t kept pace with enterprises’ move to a complex IT estate comprising cloud environments and microservices. As a result, security teams lack the ability to:

Ensure compliance with various mandates’ requirements across myriad geographies where an enterprise operates, sells, and/or uses third parties

Gain a clear sense of how applications and end users communicate and engage with databases throughout the networks

These visibility gaps make it difficult to show regulators how your enterprise is detecting cyberthreats and safeguarding against attacks that can lead to stolen data, disrupted operations, and malware. Poor visibility also makes it difficult to meet technical requirements, such as PCI DSS v4.0’s Requirement 1, in which firewalls must be configured to restrict connections between trusted and untrusted networks.

One way to solve the visibility gap in network traffic is to add a layer of software-defined microsegmentation for visualizing, monitoring, and identifying communication among assets in the network. This approach provides:

Granular control over network interactions, and helps organizations understand, isolate, and prevent illegitimate network traffic among devices within a specific data center (i.e., east-west traffic) across complex networks that span on-prem and cloud

Capabilities to mitigate and contain ransomware attacks by dividing a network into segments in which security controls can be defined for each segment’s risk attributes

Enhanced east-west visibility, so security teams can better see “who can access what” in terms of sensitive resources such as customers’ credit card data

As you consider which microsegmentation layers your organization can use to improve network visibility, look for capabilities that offer real-time and historical insights. This enables attestation during compliance audits to prove that in-scope data and assets have not been compromised.