Study Reveals Security Teams Feel the Impact of Rising API Threats

The increase in API security incidents isn’t surprising. Think of it this way: Like the employees in any company, APIs have a job to do, which is to rapidly exchange data among digital technologies. This job is important: APIs enable customers and partners to get the services they need. But the job is also high-risk because unlike those employees, APIs handle sensitive data with little-to-no oversight.

Many APIs live in the shadows because they were created unbeknownst to an organization’s central IT department — and they frequently go undetected by traditional security tools. Security teams often lack visibility into the risks of even the APIs that they can account for.