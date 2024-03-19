Lurking in the Shadows: Attack Trends Shine Light on API Threats

Organizations face myriad other API security challenges — in addition to the risks highlighted by the OWASP API Security Top 10 — such as common vulnerabilities that we categorized as posture problems and runtime problems.

1. Posture problems pertain to flaws in the enterprise’s API implementation. Alerts indicating posture problems help security teams identify and remediate high-priority vulnerabilities before they can be exploited by attackers. The most common posture problems include:

Shadow endpoints

Unauthenticated resource access

Sensitive data in a URL

Permissive CORS policy

Excessive client errors

2. Runtime problems are active threats or behaviors that require an urgent response. While often critical in nature, these alerts are more nuanced than other types of security alerts since they take the form of API abuse (as opposed to more explicit infrastructure breach attempts). The most runtime problems include:

Unauthenticated resource access attempt

Abnormal JSON property

Path parameter fuzzing attempt

Impossible time travel

Data scraping

It is also paramount to step back and look at three more general challenges that APIs face to ensure that your security program covers API abuse and exploitation.

1. Visibility: Do you have process and technical controls to ensure all APIs are protected by your program? This is a key issue as APIs are often part of the transformation or embedded in new products, so many do not have the same level of directions, protections, and validations of a traditional web presence.

2. Vulnerabilities: Are your APIs following best practices for development? Are you avoiding OWASP's most common poor coding issues? Furthermore, are you tracking and checking for vulnerabilities?

3. Business logic abuse: Do you have a baseline of expected traffic? Have you established what constitutes suspicious activities?

The answers to these questions form the basis of what your team should understand. The overall goals should be to have the visibility and ability to conduct investigations and to have processes established to rapidly mitigate threats. This is true for both customer-facing and internal APIs. The full SOTI report includes some illustrative industry-specific case studies of threat methodologies.