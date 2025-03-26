X
Try Akamai
Under Attack?
Beat new threats, ease compliance audits

Great security strengthens your posture while easing compliance

A better approach to compliance. The miniseries.

Being compliant doesn’t necessarily mean your business is secure. Our approach covers both bases.

How to advance compliance regulations and security

Compliance is no joke, but can it be funny?

Stand-up is hard. Compliance doesn't have to be. Tony takes the stage to get real about where to focus your efforts.

Watch video (2:44)

How to be an audit star with microsegmentation

Everyone wants a piece of Tony’s success, but he just wants to talk about the consistent policy enforcement auditors love.

Watch video (1:25)

Why your garage needs least-privilege access

Nick needs to prove who’s accessing his garage, which gets Tony thinking about… yep, segmentation and compliance.

Watch video (1:00)

What do we mean by great security?

Fine-tuning your approach so that these four aspects integrate seamlessly across cloud, on-prem, or hybrid environments

Stronger visibility

Monitor physical and digital assets to identify where you need stronger policies and configurations.

More traffic context

Craft policies that isolate sensitive data and workloads, and prevent the lateral movement of threats.

Finer access control

Verified users gain access only to the data needed to perform their function, easing regulatory compliance.

Stricter protections

Consistent security policy across the hybrid cloud ensures sensitive data is protected, regardless of where it lives.

Read about great security on the ground

Top U.S. bank gets extra-clear on APIs

New visibility into its API attack surface put this leading bank in shape to maintain strict compliance.

Read customer story

Passing PCI DSS with flying colors

Segmentation helped this large U.S. school district comply with PCI DSS requirements — without disruption.

Read customer story

Resources

Ready to get into more detail about how our approach works?

Focus on three areas to help reduce compliance risk in financial services

Join a conversation on siloed departments, limited visibility, and vendor sprawl to learn their impact on compliance.

Watch webinar

Meet compliance challenges by focusing on the foundations of great security

It’s time to flip the script from focusing on compliance to stay secure to focusing on great security to stay compliant.

Read blog

End audit headaches with API Security’s new compliance dashboard

Explore the ways you can track compliant vs. noncompliant APIs, surface the data you need to streamline audits, and more.

Watch webinar
Move toward great security that meets compliance goals

Make your move toward great security compliance

Go deeper into the aspects of great security that ease compliance audits — and the solutions that take you there.

Visit page

