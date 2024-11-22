The Secret to Reducing Compliance Risk in Financial Services: Visibility

In the financial services industry, regulatory scrutiny is high and visibility isn’t just an operational bonus — it’s a necessity. Yet, many institutions operate without a comprehensive view of their digital environment, exposing themselves to significant risks.

Regulatory bodies worldwide are stepping up demands for compliance transparency, and a lack of visibility can be a major vulnerability. Financial firms that fail to maintain a unified view of their assets, users, and infrastructure face an uphill battle against cyberthreats, potential fines, and reputational damage.

According to a 2024 study, nearly 9 in 10 financial institutions have experienced a major operational impact event in the past 18 months, often due to visibility gaps. These events don’t just represent momentary disruptions — they underline an urgent need for comprehensive, real-time visibility across systems to protect customer trust and ensure regulatory compliance.