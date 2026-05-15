Defense Solutions

Microsegmentation enforces strict communication boundaries between systems, so even if one asset is compromised, the adversary cannot move freely. Each workload is limited to only the connections it requires. Anything outside of that is blocked by default, leaving no open terrain to maneuver.

At the same time, suspicious activity and abnormal communication patterns are identified in real time, allowing teams to pinpoint active threats as they emerge.

Once detected, controls are applied immediately to isolate affected systems, cut off unauthorized paths, and contain the threat at its source.

The result: The threat is identified, contained, and unable to spread. The blast radius is minimized, critical systems remain protected, and the mission continues without disruption.

