The Price of Poor Cybersecurity in 2024: US$3.1 Billion

Perhaps no industry felt the impact of cyberthreats more acutely than healthcare. The sector claimed the top spot for breach volume in 2024, with attacks on organizations like Synnovis, MediSecure, and Ascension causing devastating real-world consequences.

When Ascension's network of more than 100 U.S. hospitals was hit by ransomware, the results went far beyond data theft — electronic health records went offline, ambulances were diverted, medical procedures were rescheduled, and pharmacies temporarily closed.

This is the harsh reality of modern cyberattacks: They don't just compromise data, they can also endanger lives.