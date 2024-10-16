What Is Network Security?

To improve network security, IT teams may adopt solutions such as:

Multi-factor authentication (MFA). Many breaches are caused by weak, reused, or compromised passwords. MFA solutions prevent breaches by requiring users to present two or more forms of identification to be authenticated.

Security awareness training. From using weak passwords to clicking on malicious links, users frequently take actions that compromise network security. Awareness training helps users to recognize and avoid the techniques commonly used by attackers and to adopt appropriate security hygiene and behaviors.

Risk assessment. Conducting a cybersecurity risk assessment enables organizations to identify their most critical assets and the greatest risks to the security of each asset. This information helps administrators to prioritize network security strategies and investments.

Third-party risk management. Many companies have fallen prey to cyberattacks that initially targeted a company within their supply chain. Third-party risk management programs help organizations to identify the greatest areas of risk within their vendor relationships and to take steps to mitigate it.

Incident response plans (IRP). An IRP is a roadmap that enables security teams and organizations to take quick action that can limit the damage of a successful cyberattack or intrusion.

Least-privilege access. In traditional network security, users were frequently granted broad access to resources within the network. However, this allowed attackers who had successfully breached perimeter defenses to gain access to user accounts and highly valuable data. The principle of least privilege provides users, applications, and devices with access only to resources they need to perform a task at a given moment.

Zero Trust. A Zero Trust approach to security requires every user, device, and application to be authenticated and authorized on every request for access to network resources. This makes it much harder for hackers who have gained access to one part of a network to move laterally within it. It also enables security teams to quickly identify suspicious behavior and to limit the “blast radius” of successful attacks.

Encryption. Encryption helps to protect data from being exposed through malicious theft or inadvertent leaks.

Updates and patches. Adopting a regular and optimal cadence for updating software and applying patches can help to eliminate the vulnerabilities that attackers exploit to gain network access.

Deprecate unused software. Every public-facing application gives hackers another opportunity to penetrate defenses. By discarding unused apps, security teams can reduce the attack surface and eliminate vulnerabilities.