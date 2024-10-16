What Are the Types of Ransomware?

Ransomware threats rely on a variety of vectors to gain access to a victim’s IT environment and infect machines. The most common types of ransomware attack methods include:

Phishing emails : Attackers often send malicious emails that appear to be messages from a known or trusted source. Ransomware is downloaded to a computer when a user clicks on a malicious link or opens an attachment embedded with malware.

: Attackers often send malicious emails that appear to be messages from a known or trusted source. Ransomware is downloaded to a computer when a user clicks on a malicious link or opens an attachment embedded with malware. Exploitation of software vulnerabilities : Threat actors may exploit security flaws in software or in operating systems like Microsoft Windows to inject malicious code into a machine or network. Notably, the EternalBlue vulnerability was exploited by the WannaCry ransomware variant in a high-profile malware attack.

: Threat actors may exploit security flaws in software or in operating systems like Microsoft Windows to inject malicious code into a machine or network. Notably, the EternalBlue vulnerability was exploited by the WannaCry ransomware variant in a high-profile malware attack. Trojans disguised as legitimate software : Users may be duped into downloading malicious software that appears to be a legitimate application or software update.

: Users may be duped into downloading malicious software that appears to be a legitimate application or software update. Compromised websites : Ransomware may also be spread when users click on a link in a website or file sharing network that has been compromised by attackers.

: Ransomware may also be spread when users click on a link in a website or file sharing network that has been compromised by attackers. Credential theft: Cybercriminals are able to purchase user credentials on the dark web, or gain access to user accounts through brute-force attacks on user accounts or technologies like Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP).

After gaining access to an IT environment, attackers install ransomware on individual machines and servers. The malware then spreads to other machines through taking advantage of vulnerabilities to move laterally throughout the IT environment. When ransomware infects an individual computer, it encrypts files and folders on the hard drive, making them inaccessible to users. The software relies on an encryption key with a strong algorithm.

After files have been encrypted, attackers present users with an on-screen message detailing ransom demands and providing instructions on how to make a payment. If the victim chooses to pay the ransom, they may receive a decryption key that restores access to files and data. However, there is no guarantee that a decryption key will be provided as promised.