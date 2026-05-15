What is LockBit Ransomware?

LockBit ransomware is a type of cyberattack that encrypts files on infected computers, allowing attackers to demand ransom payments in exchange for decryption keys. Originally known as “ABCD ransomware,” LockBit ransomware has been active since at least January 2020. The cybercriminals that developed LockBit offer it as ransomware as a service (RaaS), allowing affiliates to use the malware to conduct ransomware attacks in exchange for a percentage of the ransom revenue.

LockBit was the world’s most prevalent form of ransomware in 2022, and by 2024, had amassed more than 2,000 victims and collected more than $120 million in ransom payments. LockBit operations have targeted organizations and enterprises in multiple industries, including healthcare, education, finance, government, technology, automotive, and retail companies in the U.S., Canada, India, Brazil, and many other countries. (cited source)

In February 2024, law enforcement agencies charged two Russian nationals connected to the LockBit ransomware group and seized a number of websites connected to the LockBit crime organization, disrupting the ability of threat actors to use the malware to encrypt files and extort victims. However, within a few days of being dismantled, the LockBit gang was able to restore its servers and get its software up and running again.