What Is a Man-in-the-Middle Attack?

It is essential to comprehend the mechanics of a man-in-the-middle attack to safeguard your personal information. Attackers use a range of tactics, but there are certain prevalent methods that are often applied to breach the security of systems and networks. These methods are constantly evolving as attackers become increasingly advanced and innovative in their methods.

These techniques to carry out MITM attacks include:

ARP spoofing: The attacker sends falsified ARP (Address Resolution Protocol) messages to link their MAC (media access control) address with the IP address of a legitimate party, allowing them to intercept data.

DNS spoofing: The attacker alters the DNS responses to redirect the victim’s traffic to a malicious site that closely mimics the original one.

Session hijacking: The attacker intercepts the session ID after a user has logged into a service, allowing them to take over the session without the user’s knowledge.

The first step in a man-in-the-middle attack involves the attacker positioning themselves between two targeted parties. This can be achieved by exploiting vulnerabilities in the network, application, or even APIs. Once the attacker has successfully positioned themselves in the middle, they can start intercepting the communication.

The attacker’s goal is to go undetected while intercepting and manipulating data exchanged between the two parties. This can be achieved through techniques like ARP spoofing, DNS spoofing, or session hijacking. These techniques let the attacker redirect communication through their system, allowing them to view and change the data as it passes. Once the attacker has access to the communication stream, they can manipulate the data in real time. This could involve modifying message content, inserting malicious code or links, or even impersonating one of the parties involved.

An attacker may also choose to eavesdrop on a conversation, gathering sensitive information like passwords, credit card numbers, or other confidential data. To the unsuspecting parties involved, everything may seem normal, as the attacker carefully relays the intercepted messages without arousing suspicion. This can make it extremely difficult to detect a man-in-the-middle attack, especially if the attacker is skilled and takes steps to cover their tracks.