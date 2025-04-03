What Is Cloud Infrastructure Segmentation?

Network segmentation and microsegmentation are proven security strategies for defending IT network infrastructure from a broad range of threats. By segmenting networks into smaller subnetworks and creating granular security policies for individual workloads, teams have been able to improve network security and to limit the blast radius of successful attacks.

Many security teams mistakenly believe that these same segmentation techniques won’t work in the cloud, due to the dynamic nature and unlimited scalability of cloud computing. However, as the cyberthreat landscape continues to evolve, a growing number of organizations are successfully implementing cloud infrastructure segmentation to protect their digital ecosystems.