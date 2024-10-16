What Is Enterprise Cloud Security?

Public cloud services are delivered by a third-party provider from a virtualized pool of resources where multiple customers or tenants may be renting computing resources on the same physical server. This can add a slight security risk to a customer’s assets running in the cloud. Additionally, security teams have limited visibility into workloads running on public cloud offerings, making it more difficult to ensure protection. On the other hand, a private cloud may offer greater control and security, since all the resources within the cloud are dedicated to a single customer. Private cloud customers have access to bare metal servers within the cloud that help ensure they won’t compete for bandwidth with other customers — and avoid the security risks that other customers may represent. Additionally, security teams have greater visibility into the underlying infrastructure of a private cloud.