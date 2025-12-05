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Demonstrating Resilience and Scale on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Berk Veral

Dec 05, 2025

Berk Veral

Berk Veral

執筆者

Berk Veral

Berk Veral は、Akamai の Product Marketing 担当 Senior Director です。

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As the dust settles on the busiest shopping period of the year, I'm thrilled to share that our platform delivered exceptional performance during 2025’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events.

Record-breaking traffic, rock-solid stability

Over five intense days, our bot and abuse portfolio of products — including Akamai Bot Manager, Akamai Account Protector, and Akamai Content Protector on Akamai Cloud — handled an approximately 80% increase in overall traffic compared with last year's Black Friday. And this happened while maintaining stability and strong response times when our customers needed us most.

The numbers tell an impressive story:

  • Bot Manager: Scaled to 11.8 billion requests on Black Friday, up from 6.58 billion in 2024 — a 79% year-over-year (YoY) surge
  • Account Protector: Processed an 88% YoY traffic increase on Black Friday, and Cyber Monday exceeded expectations at 104% year-over-year growth
  • Content Protector: Handled a 64% YoY surge on Black Friday and an additional 49% YoY spike on Cyber Monday, maintaining stable performance throughout

The real story: Preparation meets execution based on a trusted partnership

Although these statistics are remarkable, the true success story is what happened behind the scenes. Months of careful preparation, cross-functional collaboration, and continuous monitoring made this achievement possible. Akamai teams actively managed hotspots in real time, making split-second decisions to enable seamless service delivery during peak demand periods. 

Above all, the real reason behind our success is the trusted relationship between Akamai teams and our customers. We are always proactive in understanding our customers’ needs as we work together to resolve their challenges; the resilience of our platform and the trusted partnership with our customers truly set us apart.

With appreciation

Thank you to every Akamai team member who contributed to this success. Our dedication, expertise, and collaboration set a new standard for what we can accomplish together for our customers as we power and protect life online.

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Berk Veral

Dec 05, 2025

Berk Veral

Berk Veral

執筆者

Berk Veral

Berk Veral は、Akamai の Product Marketing 担当 Senior Director です。

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