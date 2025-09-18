X
Managed Databases

Deploy simple and reliable managed databases on Akamai Cloud, powered by Aiven

Easily deploy high-performance database clusters

Quickly deploy a new database and defer management tasks like configurations, availability, disaster recovery, backups, and data replication.

Flexible deployment with security and daily backups

Simple, fast, and flexible

Deploy a production-ready database, scale vertically or horizontally, and adjust resources via Cloud Manager, API, or CLI.

Secure access

Add trusted sources so your data is accessed by user-configured IP addresses.

Daily backups included

Back up your data every 24 hours to easily restore service and prevent data loss.

Features

  • Increase the size of the VM in place without downtime

  • Benefit from the latest PostgreSQL extensions

  • Receive status metrics of each database via API, and integrate with Grafana

  • Manage your data on a globally distributed network

  • Enjoy the safety of guardrails and audit trails while vendor employees access the customer's database

  • Rely on 99.99% uptime and a 15-minute critical response time

Managed Databases pricing plans

Explore our fully managed MySQL and PostgreSQL database cluster pricing plans, with transparent monthly pricing.

*See Promotion Redemption Rules and Conditions

Managed Databases use cases

Choose Akamai Managed Databases whenever there is a need for a structured, reliable, and scalable data storage and management solution.

Game development

  • Player data management

  • Cross-platform sync

  • Session data storage

  • Multiplayer coordination

  • Transactions

  • Analytics

Ecommerce

  • Product listings

  • Inventory management

  • User profiles, personalization

  • Transaction management

  • Order processing

  • Promotions and discounts

Content management systems

  • Content repositories

  • Tagging

  • SEO and analytics

  • User profiles, user specific content

Media and entertainment

  • Media libraries

  • Metadata management

  • Authentication and user profiles

  • Advanced search

  • Analytics

  • Content creation and collaboration

Next-gen SaaS

  • Internet of Things data capture, logging, and analytics

  • User behavior tracking and analytics

  • AI inference

  • Personalization

