Introduction

My name is Stephen Goldberg. I'm the CEO and one of the founders of Harper. We help companies​​ combine their database, API, and distribution logic into a single solution for faster time to market, near-zero global latency, and lower total cost of ownership. Our guiding vision has been to build the easiest database in the world that developers of any skill level can rely on to power their applications anywhere in the world and at massive scale.

Challenge

Harper was born out of a need we had ourselves. We previously founded and led a big data and analytics company in the sports and entertainment space, and we were consuming various types of data on a massive scale. Processing that amount of data using the tools available at the time became increasingly complex and expensive. So much so that we set out to build a new global database solution that was easy to use, cost-effective, and lightning fast.

That project became Harper, and now we’re helping customers solve for latency in highly distributed use cases by giving them the ability to globally replicate data quickly and efficiently. To continue driving toward near-zero latency, we need a cloud provider that puts us in more locations and closer to all users around the world in the most cost-effective, highly performant manner.

Evaluation

Prior to considering Akamai, we had had a ton of experience working with large cloud providers. Performance and scale were often trade-offs, with costs piling up either way. All along, we have known Akamai as the company that engineered the transformation of the internet and has been solving some of the most complex technical problems for some of the world’s largest companies ever since.

Akamai’s entrance into the cloud market was exciting for us, and for anyone else building and delivering applications in the cloud. With the focus on low latency and massive distribution, Akamai’s vision for the transformation of cloud computing complements ours perfectly.

Akamai’s cloud computing platform was the easiest to get up and running. The developer-friendly environment paired with the power of Akamai’s massively distributed platform brought a unique value to the market, and one that was perfect for us. You won’t find an easy, open, cloud-native experience powered by a complete, massively distributed cloud-to-edge infrastructure anywhere other than Akamai. And the cost-effective and predictable pricing we could pass on to our customers was icing on the cake.

Results

With Harper running on Akamai’s cloud computing platform, data becomes accessible anywhere in the world nearly instantaneously. The partnership has brought tremendous results for customers, delivering reductions in latency by as much as 100 milliseconds; 200% reductions in overall query speed; and, in one case, bringing a staggering 70% reduction in cost.

Akamai’s cloud computing services combined with the Harper solutions have proven to be a case of one plus one equals three.

The partnership

Three words describe the Akamai and Harper partnership: trust, execution, and innovation.

From a technology perspective, our visions for the future of applications are well-aligned. Akamai is full of incredibly smart people with deep technical expertise and they have allowed us to solve complex challenges for customers that I don’t think we could have solved with another partner. It’s that culture of being hyperfocused on the customer and driven to help them solve complex problems that has been the connective tissue of a great partnership.



Your developers can try Akamai’s platform for free. Send them this link to register and receive cloud credits.

Want to learn more? Book a meeting with a Harper and Akamai cloud expert to learn how we can help you minimize latency and cut costs.